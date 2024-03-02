Hyderabad: Spend a weekend with your furry friends at the Pet Fed festival

The festival has many games and prizes organised for all doggo dynamos and tail-wagging enthusiasts. The event will have a fashion show, games like trick relay, temptation alley, feed the dog, musical mutts, and a lot more.

Hyderabad: Let your pets woof out of home and spend their weekend filled with bark-tastic events at Pet Fed Hyderabad- Express Edition 2024, India’s biggest Pet Festival presented by JustDogs.

The festival will be held at DSL Virtue Mall, Uppal on March 16 and 17, from 11 am to 9 pm. The two-day event promises to have wagging tails, giggles, and plenty of adorable paw traits to capture the day.

If your pet can do some phenomenal tricks, then flaunt your little star on the stage in front of 20,000+ pet lovers, and stand a chance to win the Pet Fed Title and Trophy of the Most Talented Pet along with a paw-some gift hamper!

Pet Fed will have 10+ stalls, an Off-Leash Play Zone, and a dedicated Dog Agility Ring for pets to immerse in. In addition, visitors can watch and indulge in a wealth of pet displays and competitions held on the stage!

The tickets are available at BookMyShow, with their one-day pass entry ticket costing Rs.499 per person, they also have a buddy pass for Rs 1,999 which is a two-day pass for 5 people, which will include a personalised pet book and a free invitation to pre-parties. One can pre-book their passes online for the event, while your pets can walk in for free!