Hyderabad: Girl dies after boy sets her ablaze while playing with matchstick

According to the police, the boy and the girl were neighbours and on April 1, the boy came to victim’s house and took her to play at their house located in the same building.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 April 2024, 09:08 PM

Hyderabad: A five-year-old boy allegedly set ablaze a four-year-old girl while playing with a matchstick at their house in Mangalhat.

A few minutes later, the girl’s mother heard loud cries from the boy’s house and rushed to find her daughter lying on the floor with burns.

“The girl told her mother that the boy while playing in their house had thrown a lighted matchstick on her due to which her clothes got burned. The girl was shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where she died while undergoing treatment,” said Mangalhat sub inspector, G Ambica.

The police registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC citing the Section 82 of IPC which states that anything done by a child under seven years of age will not be an offence.