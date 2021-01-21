Hyderabad startup plans big in electronics repair

“The twin cities have more than 30 lakh laptops and 10 lakh desktops. There is a need for a professional, trustworthy and transparent service,” said Pankaj Lalwani, Director of Shweta Computers.

Published: 10:46 pm

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based startup Vdalph Tech has spotted an opportunity in the highly unorganised electronics hardware repair industry and has set up a state-of-the-art repair centre in the city.

Situated at Parklane – a hub for computers and peripherals – the centre is spread across 1,400 sq ft and has 10 expert technicians who are well-versed with handling laptops of all brands.

The centre has a capacity to handle 3,000 units every month and the company plans to expand these centres to Pune, Bengaluru, Raipur and Vijayawada soon.

“The twin cities have more than 30 lakh laptops and 10 lakh desktops. There is a need for a professional, trustworthy and transparent service,” said Pankaj Lalwani, director of Shweta Computers.

Among other services, it provides extended warranty for two years over and above the brand warranty, data recovery services for hard-drives, memory cards and pen drive etc.

It also offers online booking and free pick up and drops service within 20-km radius of Parklane and the centre will be formally inaugurated soon.

