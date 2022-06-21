Hyderabad: Stepfather sentenced to 20 years for raping 13-year-old girl

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:17 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A local court sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl while his brother, who also abused the girl, was sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment. The court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on each of them.

According to the police, the victim, who was aged around 13 years at the time of offence, which was in 2017, was living with her stepfather who worked as a watchman. Her mother had remarried after the death of her biological father.

The stepfather of the child would sexually assault the child when her mother was away while his brother also took her to his house in Amberpet where he also sexually assaulted her.

“One day, after a sexual harassment and abuse awareness programme at school, the victim approached a teacher and narrated her ordeal. A police complaint was lodged and the two persons were arrested,” the Kachiguda police said.

After trial in the Tenth AMSJ court, the judge Kavitha convicted the two and announced the sentence. The victim was represented by Additional Public Prosecutor K Durgaji.