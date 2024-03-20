| Hyderabad Student Missing In Us Since March 7

His father, Mohammed Saleem, received a ransom call demanding $1200 for Abdul's release, allegedly kidnapped by a drug-selling gang in Cleveland.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 March 2024, 03:36 PM

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old Hyderabad student pursuing a Master’s in IT in the United States has gone missing since March 7.

Abdul Mohammed, studying at Cleveland University since May 2023, hasn’t contacted his family since. His father, Mohammed Saleem, received a ransom call demanding $1200 for Abdul’s release, allegedly kidnapped by a drug-selling gang in Cleveland.

The caller threatened to sell Abdul’s kidney if the ransom wasn’t paid. Concerned relatives lodged a complaint with Cleveland police and sought assistance from the Indian Council in Chicago on March 18.