Hyderabad student tops in ICSE

By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Rashiqua Taufiq Munshi, a student of Aakash Institute in the city secured 99% in the ICSE Class XII examination. In the results that were announced recently, she secured the second rank in Telangana and is also the State topper in science for Class XII.

A student of Nasr school, Rashiqua is also a topper in Class X and is currently preparing for JEE, a press release said.

“We are proud that our student Rashiqua achieved this. It is the result of her hard work, her parents’ support and the quality teaching imparted at Aakash,” said Aakash Chaudhry, MD, Aakash Educational Services Limited.