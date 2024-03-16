Hyderabad: Officials suspect short circuit in Tolichowki godown fire incident

The massive fire at the oil storage godown reported on Friday night at Yousuf Tekri in Tolichowki might have been triggered due to a short circuit, the fire department officials said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 March 2024, 03:30 PM

Hyderabad: The massive fire at the oil storage godown reported on Friday night at Yousuf Tekri in Tolichowki might have been triggered due to a short circuit, the fire department officials said.

Panic gripped the residential locality after a huge fire broke out at the engine oil godown around 8.30 pm forcing the people to flee from their homes. The huge flames were visible from far away in the city.

According to the fire officials, they received a call around 8.30 pm and fire tenders from the local fire station were rushed to the spot. Gauging the ferocity of the fire, the officials directed more fire tenders to the spot. A total of 12 fire tenders from different fire stations of the city were sent to the spot to control the blaze. Water tankers from nearby water reservoirs were also sent to refill the fire tenders.

“The fire-fighting operation continued till Saturday morning. Around 100 men participated in the operation. We are investigating and trying to ascertain the cause of the fire,” said Langer Houz Fire Officer, P Dattu. A house adjacent to the godown was partially damaged in the incident.

Due to the fire the plastic cans in which the lubricants were stored melted down and the liquid started flowing down on the road. The Tolichowki road was carpeted by oil forcing the police to divert the vehicles on to alternate routes. The traffic restrictions continued on Saturday as well.

Local residents said there are around three lubricant godowns in the area and continuing the business for a couple of years. “Despite residential properties increasing here the owners didn’t shift it to other areas,” complained Mubeen, a local resident.

Kauser Mohiuddin, MLA Karwan, who visited the spot said he will ask the higher officials of the GHMC and fire department to ensure that such an incident doesn’t recur in the neighbourhood.

The GHMC DRF teams and Filmnagar police assisted the fire department officials in the operations. Senior officials of the police, fire department and GHMC visited the spot.

An enquiry is ordered into the incident by the fire department.