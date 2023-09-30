Hyderabad: Tahsildar arrested by ACB for disproportionate assets

The ACB registered a case against the Tahsilar, Manchireddy Mahender Reddy, and conducted searches at his house located at Hasthinapuram in Vanasthalipuram and found Rs. 2.07 crore in cash and documents pertaining to immovable properties valued at Rs. 4.56 crore.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 PM, Sat - 30 September 23

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) sleuths on Saturday arrested Tahsildar of Marrigudem mandal in Nalgonda district for allegedly possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The cash and the properties were seized. The searches were conducted at 15 other places.

Mahender Reddy was produced before the ACB court in Hyderabad