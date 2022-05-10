Hyderabad: Tailor goes to jail for third time for drunk driving

Published Date - 08:36 PM, Tue - 10 May 22

Hyderabad: For some, old habits die hard. So goes the popular adage. And living up to it, a tippler was caught by the traffic police for driving in inebriated condition and sent to jail for the third time.

R Naveen (44), a tailor from Peerazadiguda was caught by the traffic police on February 2 this year while driving in an inebriated condition. His BAC was 68 and the police booked a case against him. On Tuesday, he appeared before the court and was sentenced to 34 day simple imprisonment.

Naveen was first booked for drunk driving in 2016 and the court imposed a fine of Rs. 2,000. The second time in 2017, he got three day jail term and fine of Rs. 2,000 for the offence while the third time in 2019, a fine of Rs. 2100 was imposed on him apart from four day jail term.

