Hyderabad: Tank Bund buzzes with patriotic spirit

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:06 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: Any celebration in the city, its color will first show off at the scenic road stretch along the Hussain Sagar lake. Leading up to the 75th Independence Day, the authorities are making sure to instill the patriotic vibe when one drives down the road.

If you happen to have a chance to ride along the lake, apart from the gigantic street lights and the wide pavement, and with one of the country’s tall flags in the background, you will find a hoard of tricolor flags adorning the place. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s sports section employees have been at the installation of the flag since Thursday.

After completing one stretch, they resumed work early on Day 2. According to them, over 200 flags are being placed at the Tank Bund. In addition, speakers are placed for every kilometer that are playing patriotic songs like the ‘Janmaboomi na desham’, ‘Yeh desh hai mera’, and others.

As a part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavam, all prominent locations in Hyderabad are lit up. Charminar, Public Gardens, Falaknuma Palace, Kacheguda Railway Station, and other buildings of significance are dazzling with the tricolor lights.

Watch it here:

https://youtube.com/shorts/Pe1uKyY3x_Q?feature=share