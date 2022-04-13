Hyderabad: TASA conducts inter-school quiz competition

Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral, GOC, TASA with the participants of TASA Inter-School Quiz Competition, School Principals and officers at MCEME Auditorium, Secunderabad on 13 Apr 2022.

Hyderabad: Telangana and Andhra Sub Area (TASA) Inter-School quiz competition was organised by HQ TASA on Wednesday at MCEME auditorium, Secunderabad.

The event was held to commemorate 75 years of Independence, “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The quiz competition will be held annually with the inaugural event being held this year.

Major General Ranjeet Singh Manral, General Officer Commanding, TASA & Patron Army Public Schools, was the chief guest for the event. The competition was conducted by renowned quiz master, Colonel Vembu Shankar, SC (Retd), who held many national and international level quiz competitions.

A total of six schools– Army Public School Golconda, Army Public School RK Puram, Army Public School Bolarum, Hyderabad Public School, Ramanthapur, Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya Sainikpuri and Pallavi Model School Bowenpally participated in the event.

Bhavan’s Sri Ramakrishna Vidyalaya Sainikpuri won the inaugural event and lifted the prestigious trophy.

The school was represented by Master Udhay Chander Hari Krishna and Master B Sai Viswanath who stood first after five rounds of intense quizzing.

