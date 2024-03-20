Hyderabad: Task Force busts illegal int’l call routing racket, arrests two

The arrested persons are Hidayath Ali (40), a computer shop owner and Mujahed Ahmed (40), a computer technician.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 March 2024, 06:37 PM

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad collaborated with Department of Telecommunications and busted illegal international call routing racket on Wednesday, which is being operated in old city, and arrested two persons. The police seized six laptops, three routers and other articles from the suspects.

According to DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal, the suspects were running two telephone exchanges illegally at two different houses in Phoolbagh in Santoshnagar and Balapur. On information raids were conducted and the exchange sealed.