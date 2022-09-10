Hyderabad: Tea stall owner complains of loan sharks

Published Date - 07:51 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Hyderabad: A tea stall owner approached the Medipally police on Saturday and lodged a complaint alleging harassment from online loan app executives.

The complainant, identified as Narender Kumar, who runs a tea stall in Medipally area, had borrowed an instant loan from an online loan app. He regularly kept paying the loan interest until recently when he was under financial constraint.

Since the last one month, he was receiving calls from unidentified persons claiming to be loan app firm executives and pressurizing him to repay the loan apart from threatening him.

The Medipally police are investigating.