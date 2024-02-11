Hyderabad: Techie dies in road accident at Madhapur

Hyderabad: A software employee has died in a road mishap at Madhapur in the early hours of Sunday.

The victim Peddapogu Nagaraju (26), a native of Ongole district in A.P, worked in an IT firm in Hyderabad and was residing at Ayyappa Society in Madhapur.

On Sunday early hours, Nagaraju along with his friend Ravi were going on a bike when Ravi who was driving the KTM bike hit a road divider at Madhapur road.

“Nagaraju fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died during treatment,” said M Ranjith Kumar, sub inspector Madhapur police station.

A case is registered. Ravi suffered injuries and is under treatment at the hospital.