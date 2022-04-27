Hyderabad: Teen with chicken pox ends life on being asked to stay home

Hyderabad: A 13-year-old boy, who was down with chicken pox, died, allegedly by suicide in Kanchanbagh on Tuesday. He was reportedly upset after his parents asked him not to go out as he had chicken pox.

The boy Abdul Rehman, lived with his parents at Hafeez Baba Nagar under the Kanchanbagh police station limits. A few days ago, Rehman contracted chicken pox and his parents advised him not to mingle with other children. However, he insisted on going out and meeting his friends as they were playing on the street.

“When his parents dissuaded him from going out of the house, he locked himself in a room on Tuesday evening. He was later found hanging,” Kanchanbagh Sub-inspector Nasreen Begum.

On noticing it the family members shifted him to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead.

