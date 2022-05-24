Hyderabad: Teenage girl ends life, holds father responsible

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:00 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Upset over harassment by her father, a teenage girl who was preparing to appear for her tenth grade exams, died, allegedly by suicide, in her house at Nandigama in Ranga Reddy district on Monday.

The 16-year-old girl, a Class 10 student of a government school in Cheguru village, was staying with her father M Narasimha and elder brother Sravan Kumar in Buggoniguda village of Nandigama. Her mother passed away a year ago.

According to the police, Narasimha, who was habituated to drinking alcohol, often went home drunk and abused and assaulted his wife and children. Since the death of his wife, the harassment towards the children increased. This prompted Sravan Kumar, who works as a store manager, to stay in a room at his workplace, leaving his sister at home.

Narasimha continued to harass the girl, police said. She is suspected to have latched the main door from inside and hanged herself, with Narsimha calling Sravan Kumar over phone after which they forcibly opened the door and tried to shift her to hospital. However, she was dead by then.

The Nandigama police found a suicide note, purportedly written by the teenager, in her notebook, in which she said her father was responsible for her death and described him as a heinous man and that she hated him.

The Nandigama police took Narasimha into custody and are investigating.