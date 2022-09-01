Hyderabad: Teenager held in hit-and-run case

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police solved a hit-and-run case reported on Tuesday and caught a teenage auto-trolley driver in connection with the death of a pedestrian on Thursday.
Police said the arrested person M.Mukesh (19), drove the auto trolley in a rash manner and hit the victim Mallesh (40), who died later in hospital. Mukesh did not stop the vehicle to help the injured or to shift him to hospital and instead fled the spot.
The Rajendranagar police booked a case of negligence causing death and arrested him.