Hyderabad: Teenager held in hit-and-run case

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:37 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

(Representational image) A teenage auto-trolley driver was caught by Rajendranagar police in hit-and-run case reported on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: The Rajendranagar police solved a hit-and-run case reported on Tuesday and caught a teenage auto-trolley driver in connection with the death of a pedestrian on Thursday.

Police said the arrested person M.Mukesh (19), drove the auto trolley in a rash manner and hit the victim Mallesh (40), who died later in hospital. Mukesh did not stop the vehicle to help the injured or to shift him to hospital and instead fled the spot.

The Rajendranagar police booked a case of negligence causing death and arrested him.