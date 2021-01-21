Hyderabad: Ten injured in LPG fire in Mirchowk

The injured were immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. It is suspected that fire broke out due to leakage from the small LPG cylinder while cooking.

Hyderabad: At least 10 persons reportedly suffered minor burns when a fire accident occurred due to an LPG leakage near the Balaji temple at Chowk Maidan in Mirchowk here in the wee hours on Thursday.

The injured were immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. It is suspected that fire broke out due to leakage from the small LPG cylinder while cooking.

The local residents alerted the Mirchowk police who called the fire department personnel.

Two fire engines reached the spot immediately and doused the fire. Sources said the injured persons were Bengalis and into jewellery business and workers staying at the place of fire accident.

Senior police officials from Mirchowk and South Zone visited the spot.

The Mirchowk police are investigating.

