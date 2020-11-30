Hyderabad: Tension prevails in Champapet as BJP workers gherao MLA Sudheer Reddy

The incident happened around 10 p.m when the legislature who was in L. B Nagar reached the Durga Nagar on information that some BJP workers were moving in the area.

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: Mild tension prevailed at Durga Nagar in Champapet division on Monday night when L. B Nagar legislature D Sudheer Reddy was gheraoed by the local BJP workers.

The incident happened around 10 p.m when the legislature who was in L. B Nagar reached the Durga Nagar on information that some BJP workers were moving in the area.

On spotting him the local BJP contestant V Madhu became furious and along with few others gathered in front of the legislature questioning his presence in the area. On coming to know about BJP workers gathered at the spot, TRS workers also gathered there. The BJP workers raised slogans against the TRS party and attempted to damage the vehicle of the legislature.

On information Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat along with a police contingent reached the spot and dispersed the crowd from the place. The legislature left the place.

The situation is now peaceful, said the Commissioner of Police Rachakonda and police patrolling intensified to prevent any gathering.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .