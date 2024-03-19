Hyderabad: Thief arrested, 11 bicycles recovered

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 March 2024, 08:17 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A daily wager who took to stealing bicycles was arrested by the Shahalibanda police on Tuesday. The police recovered 11 bicycles at his instance.

Syed Waheeduddin (48), a resident of Pahadishareef, moved around localities and after identifying bicycles kept at the house, used to steal them on getting an oppurtunity.

On March 15, he had stolen a bicycle priced at around Rs. 35,000 kept at a house and escaped. On a complaint, the police identified him with the help of closed circuit cameras and caught him. During interrogation he admitted to have stolen 11 bicycles in different areas in the city.

“Waheed was accustomed to lavish lifestyle and used the money for partying at bars,” said Shahalibanda Inspector, S Ravi Kumar.

The man was produced before the court and remanded.