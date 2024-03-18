| Man From Up Arrested For Attempting To Steal From Atm In Mancherial

Man from UP arrested for attempting to steal from ATM in Mancherial

A 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal cash from an automatic teller machine belonging to SBI in Mancherial town

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 08:26 PM

Representational Image

Mancherial: A 30-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly attempting to steal cash from an automatic teller machine belonging to SBI in Mancherial town on Sunday night. He was produced before press persons here on Monday. A cutter and knife was seized from his possession.

Mancherial town Inspector R Bansilal said that Gourav Mishra Fathehpur district of Uttar Pradesh was detained while moving suspiciously when police were carrying patrolling in the town.

On being interrogated, Mishra confessed to committing the crime to make a fast buck. He admitted to trying to burgle cash stored in the machine using a cutter. He said that he fled the scene when local auto-rickshaw drivers asked him as to why he was in the kiosk at midnight after listening to noise. He was working with a bar in the past and returned to the town a few days back.