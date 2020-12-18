Hyderabad: Thieves loot ATM in Abdullapurmet

The incident came to light when customers noticed the damaged machine and alerted the police and bank authorities

By | Published: 11:59 pm

Hyderabad: Thieves stole cash from an Indicash Bank ATM centre in Abdullapurmet in the early hours of Friday. The miscreants used a gas cutter to open the cash vending machine. The stolen amount was yet to be estimated, the police said.

The incident came to light when customers noticed the damaged machine and alerted the police and bank authorities.

The Abdullapurmet police booked a case and were examining footage from surveillance cameras to identify the offenders.

