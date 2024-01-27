| Hyderabad Three Day Conference On Critical Care Nephrology Being Held At Yashoda Hospitals

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with healthcare leaders added their perspectives to the conference

By Telangana Today

Hyderabad: AKI-CRRT, a premier conference on critical care nephrology, was held from January 26 to 28, at Yashoda Hospitals, Hitec City, Hyderabad. It attracted over 600 delegates, 10 international faculty, 20 national faculty, 100 nephrologists, and 250 critical care physicians, including intensivists, anesthesiologists, surgeons, nurses, technicians, researchers, and industry representatives.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with healthcare leaders Dr. G. Surender Rao, Managing Director of Yashoda Hospitals, Dr. Pavan Gorukanti, Director of Yashoda Hospitals, and Dr. Rajasekara Chakravarthi, Clinical Director & HOD of Nephrology, added their perspectives to the conference, a press release said.

The conference aimed to advance the field by providing a platform for global experts to share the latest insights and advancements in acute kidney injury (AKI) and continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT), fostering collaboration and networking among participants through plenary lectures, symposia, panel discussions, case presentations, and hands-on workshops.

With the main theme being “Embracing Innovation and Collaboration,” the emphasis was on disseminating evidence-based guidelines for the care of critically ill patients with AKI and CRRT.