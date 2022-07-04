Hyderabad: Three held with MDMA

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Mon - 4 July 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing (HNEW) along with the SR Nagar police arrested three persons and seized 30 grams of MDMA drug valued at Rs.3 lakh from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team caught Navanath Anoop (32) of Maharashtra, allegedly the main supplier. Two others Mohd Abdul Nadeem (29), who transported the drugs and Mohd Khaja Mubeenuddin (23) both residents of Yousufguda who sold the drug, were also caught. Five others, whose involvement surfaced during investigation, are absconding.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Joel Davis said Anoop supplied the MDMA drug from Maharashtra to his accomplices in Hyderabad and earned profits. “Anoop purchased the contraband from a Nigerian at Delhi and smuggled it to the city with the help of Nadeem,” he said.

The police identified eight persons who were regularly purchasing the drug from the syndicate. “All details have been collected and they will all be arrested soon,” the DCP said.