Hyderabad: Three killed in train accident at Hafeezpet

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:30 PM, Tue - 26 July 22

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, three persons were killed when an MMTS train hit them near Hi-tech City railway station on Tuesday.

According to the railway police, the trio identified as Rajappa, Srinu and Krishna, all natives of Wanaparthy and working at a site near Sankalp Apartments at Hi-tech city were crossing the tracks when they were hit by the MMTS train.

“Apparently, the trio was crossing the tracks near a turn between Hi-tech City and Hafeezpet railway station and did not notice the approaching train. All of them died on the spot,” said Government Railway Police, Hyderabad.

The locals noticed the bodies lying on the tracks and informed the railway station staff who in turn alerted the GRP Hyderabad police. A police team arrived and after preliminary enquiries shifted the bodies to Osmania Hospital mortuary where they are preserved for postmortem examination.

The railway police registered a case and investigation is being done.