Hyderabad: Three women IPS officers to head cybercrimes wing

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Three women IPS officers will be heading the newly created Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cybercrimes) posts in the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda.

The State government during the transfers of police officials late on Wednesday night issued orders posting Sneha Mehra, a 2018 batch IPS officer as DCP Cybercrime Hyderabad while Ritiraj, also of 2018 IPS batch was posted as DCP (Cybercrime) Cyberabad and B Anuradha, a 2017 batch IPS officer was posted as DCP (Cybercrimes) Rachakonda.

Previously, an ACP rank officer headed the cybercrime police stations and an official of a higher rank used to supervise their investigations in cases. With cybercrime cases increasing, a separate DCP Cybercrimes post has been created in the three commissionerates.