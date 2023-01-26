91 police officials transferred in Telangana

State government on Wednesday issued orders transferring 91 police officials both Indian Police Services and Non Cadre

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:42 AM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued orders transferring 91 police officials both Indian Police Services and Non Cadre.

The officers with their new postings are V Satyanarayana – Joint CP Rachakonda, Gummi Chakravarthy – SP Anti Narcotics Bureau, D Sunitha – SP Anti Narcotics Bureau, Dr Gajarao Bhupal – Jt Commissioner of Police Detective Department Hyderabad, Rema Rajeshwari – DIG Yadadri Zone, N Prakash Reddy – Director EV & DM GHMC, Abhishek Mohanty – DCP Traffic Rachakonda, Vishwajit Kampati – SP TS Cyber Security Bureau, L Subbarayudu – Commissioner Karimnagar, K Apoorva Rao – SP Nalgonda, Rakshita K Murthy – SP Wanaparthy, B Anuradha DCP Cyber Crimes Rachakonda, Shaik Saleema – SP GRP, Sneha Mehra DCP Cyber Crimes Hyderabad, M A Bari DCP (central) Warangal among others.

