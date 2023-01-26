Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Home | Telangana | 91 Police Officials Transferred In Telangana

91 police officials transferred in Telangana

State government on Wednesday issued orders transferring 91 police officials both Indian Police Services and Non Cadre

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 12:42 AM, Thu - 26 January 23
91 police officials transferred in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday issued orders transferring 91 police officials both Indian Police Services and Non Cadre.

The officers with their new postings are V Satyanarayana – Joint CP Rachakonda, Gummi Chakravarthy – SP Anti Narcotics Bureau, D Sunitha – SP Anti Narcotics Bureau, Dr Gajarao Bhupal – Jt Commissioner of Police Detective Department Hyderabad, Rema Rajeshwari – DIG Yadadri Zone, N Prakash Reddy – Director EV & DM GHMC, Abhishek Mohanty – DCP Traffic Rachakonda, Vishwajit Kampati – SP TS Cyber Security Bureau, L Subbarayudu – Commissioner Karimnagar, K Apoorva Rao – SP Nalgonda, Rakshita K Murthy – SP Wanaparthy, B Anuradha DCP Cyber Crimes Rachakonda, Shaik Saleema – SP GRP, Sneha Mehra DCP Cyber Crimes Hyderabad, M A Bari DCP (central) Warangal among others.

 

Related News

Latest News