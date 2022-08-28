Hyderabad: Tickle your tastebuds with street food

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published: Published Date - 11:08 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

(The city is also famous for its street food) With scores of stalls, eateries, and food trucks at every nook and corner, Hyderabad is famous for its street food. After Covid hit a pause on the roadside eateries for two and half years, the city came back stronger with an even more robust street food culture.

Hyderabad: With scores of stalls, eateries, and food trucks at every nook and corner, Hyderabad is famous for its street food. After Covid hit a pause on the roadside eateries for two and half years, the city came back stronger with an even more robust street food culture.

There’s no denying that Hyderabadis love chai. And it’s even better if it’s the roadside Irani Chai. Nimrah, Alpha, Hotel Grand, and others are the go-to places to sip morning chai along with Osmania biscuits or Malai bun.

Also Read Rope way adventure activity to soon find its way into Hyderabad parks

For breakfast, there are many small ‘bandis’ serving lip-smacking dosas and idlis in many varieties. A quick evening snack to a full meal – almost all the food spots on the streets are including a wide variety of options on their menu.

For instance, the Boggulakunta lane stretch near Abids has numerous food joints offering everything from breakfast to chat, pizzas, juices, and much more. Old City is dotted with unassuming roadside shops selling delicious kebabs, biscuits, biryanis, and more at bargain prices.

There are many midnight eateries in the city and Ram-ki-bandi is among the famous ones. As the clock strikes 3 am, the ‘bandi’ in Nampally, is ready and serving a wide variety of mouth-watering dosas to a crowd pooling the place.

DLF Road at Gachibowli serves a wide variety of South and North Indian cuisine, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. People flock to this lane at night to satisfy their food cravings.

The city’s food truck culture has also grown over time, offering eclectic food items, from ponganalu, momos, Chinese fast-food, to barbeque, Maggi, and shawarma. The trucks can be found all over the city, notably at IDL Lake in Kukatpally, a long stretch of road near the Mettuguda metro station, and a stretch of road in Madhapur, near the Karachi Bakery. With all of this, several experiments with street foods have emerged in recent times, with everyone attempting their ‘hatke se’ approach.