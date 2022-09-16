Hyderabad to be sensitised on polyamorous relationships, bi/pan sexualities

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:19 PM, Fri - 16 September 22

Hoping to create awareness about bi/pan sexualities and polyamorous relationships, the team is organising events that will sensitise people and debunk the myths.

Hyderabad: While recent times have witnessed growing awareness about the LGBTQ+ community, there remain several aspects that are stigmatised within and outside the community.

Patruni Chidananda Sastry, a drag artist who goes by the name Dragvanti along with city-based NGO Mobbera Foundation which creates awareness about the LGBTQ+ community are coming together to host a special event this Sunday.

Artists like Smitin Bhosale, Nutty Savitri, Anjali, and Sajiv will be putting up special performances for the crowd. Scheduled to be held at 5 pm on September 18 at Lamakaan, Bi Pan and Poly 2.0 aims to sensitise people on aspects of the queer community.

They will be covering topics like mixed-gender, mixed-orientation, the idea of relationships, best practices of bi/pan/poly relationships, marginalization, and ostracism in and out of the LGBTQ+ community through panel discussions, performances, and speeches.

This will be the second time that Hyderabad will be witnessing an event organised to highlight the bisexual and pansexual spectrum of the community. Last year, the same team organised the Bi Pan Festival which was touted to be the first of its kind in the entire country.