Hyderabad to house unique fantasy botanical garden

The Green Kingdom, will have rarest of rare trees from over 85 countries including one from Seychelles, which takes 70 years to flower and a few varieties of ‘Kalpavriksha’, one which is 3,000 years old!

Hyderabad: For centuries, we have seen only fairytale worlds like the wonderland that Alice visits, or the one in ‘Chronicles of Narnia’. Now, get ready to see one closer home in Hyderabad.

Tentatively named ‘The Green Kingdom’, the project sprawls over 150 acres, of which 120 acres will be what sculptor and artist R Ramdev Rao aims to turn into a fantasy botanical garden. There will be a resort too, with unique cottages, that will be spread over 30 acres. The project is progressing fast at Proddutur, about 15 km from the popular Chilkur Balaji Temple.

The Green Kingdom, which Rao says will be among the top five botanical gardens in the world, is not just any other lung space with plenty of flora. Each tree here is unique, with the rarest of rare trees from over 85 countries already set up in Rao’s ‘Unique Trees Nursery’. Imported in their fully grown version, with Rao securing a special import licence from the Union government, the trees include exotic species like one from Seychelles, which takes 70 years to flower. There are a few varieties of the ‘Kalpavriksha’ too, says Rao, one which is 3,000 years old!

Rao, the brain behind the giant cat sculpture near IKEA, says the garden could take another one-and-a-half years to complete, while a sculpture factory near the garden, with six massive imported Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines to churn out sculptures, will be ready in six months.

