Hyderabad to witness rains in next three hours

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 04:25 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: After experiencing intense heat on Sunday until the afternoon, Hyderabad may get some relief as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) – Hyderabad has forecasted rain in the city for the next three hours, according to a press release issued around 3 pm.

“Light to moderate thunderstorms with rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with a speed of 30 kmph or more likely to occur in some parts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Nalgonda, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Jayashankar Bhupalapalli, Mulugu, Warangal, Hanumakonda and Mahabubabad districts of Telangana during the next three hours, ” said the press release.

On Sunday, Hyderabad recorded maximum temperature at 39.8 degree Celsius according to the forecast of IMD – Hyderabad at 2.30.

