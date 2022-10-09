Hyderabad: Tolichowki’s Nadeem Colony waterlogged after heavy rainfall

02:34 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall in several parts of Hyderabad lead to severe waterlogging on the streets of Nadeem Colony on Sunday.

Tolichowki and Nadeem Colony in Hyderabad witnessed waterlogging after incessant heavy rainfall lashed the city last night. Some areas in Hyderabad, including Khiratabad, Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Tolichowki, and Gachibowli received heavy rainfall last night.

According to IMD, Hyderabad is likely to receive more rain on Sunday.

According to a regional weather forecasting department in Hyderabad, the city is likely to see a generally cloudy sky on Sunday. “Light to moderate rain or thunderstorm with lightning at times intense spells very likely to occur in the city”, the department notified.

“Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 30 degC and 21 degC respectively. Surface winds are likely to be South westerlies with wind speed around 04-08 kmph”, the department stated.