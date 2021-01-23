Hyderabad top cop scales Mt Kilimanjaro

He achieved the feat of climbing Kilimanjaro, considered the highest standalone mountain in the world on Friday.

Hyderabad: In yet another feat, Tarun Joshi, Joint Commissioner of Police, Special Branch, Hyderabad, has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak on the continent of Africa on Thursday.

Joshi started his journey of scaling peaks after completing four-week training at the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute in Darjeeling in September 2017. He underwent rigorous training on a peak in Sikkim where he learnt on the type of equipment to be used while scaling a peak and safety measures to be taken during the journey. In all, Joshi has scaled five peaks so far.

Considered the highest mountain in Europe, Joshi climbed Mount Elbrus in Southern Russia after completing his training. To improve his endurance, Joshi spent time in the gym and climbed the Bhongir fort regularly.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar congratulated Tarun Joshi on the remarkable achievement. Joshi thanked Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy and Anjani Kumar for their continuous support.

