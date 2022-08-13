Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of Sunday Funday on August 14

Published: 13 August 22

Hyderabad: The Traffic Police have issued an advisory in connection with the ‘Sunday Funday’ programme to be held at Upper Tank Bund on Sunday from 4 pm to 10 pm.

Traffic from Liberty towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Telugu Thalli, Iqbal Minar. Similarly, the traffic from Telugu Thalli towards Upper Tankbund will be diverted at Ambedkar statue towards Liberty, Himayath Nagar.

Vehicles from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda DBR Mills – Lower Tank Bund – Katta Maisamma – Telugu Thalli Flyover. Traffic from DBR Mills towards Upper Tank Bund will be diverted at DBR Mills towards Gosala – Kavadiguda – Jabbar Complex – Bible House.

Traffic from Iqbal Minar towards Secunderabad will be diverted at Old Secretariat towards Telugu Thalli Flyover.

The following are the parking places:

Those coming from Telugu Thalli side should park their vehicles at NTR Ghat road and New MLA quarters. Visitors coming from Liberty side should park their vehicles at slip road of Lower Tank Bund. Those coming from RTC X roads side should park their vehicles in NTR stadium.

Visitors coming from Secunderabad side should park their vehicles at Budha Bhavan road and Necklace Road.