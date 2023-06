| Hyderabad Parks Near Telangana Martyrs Memorial To Remain Closed On June 22

Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) said that NTR Gardens, Lumbini Park, and NTR Ghat will be closed on June 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:44 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

Hyderabad: In view of the inauguration of Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial near Hussain Sagar, the parks in the vicinity of the structure would remain closed on June 22.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) in a press release said that NTR Gardens, Lumbini Park, and NTR Ghat will be closed on the day.

