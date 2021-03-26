Hyderabad: Traffic diversion at Narsapur crossroad

By | Published: 11:54 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the road works at Narsapur crossroad at Balanagar, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have placed certain traffic restrictions.

Accordingly, the road which is about 130 feet wide and after barricading of about 80 feet, the vehicles from Balanagar to Ferozguda will be allowed along the left side. Likewise, traffic coming from Bowenpally towards Kukatpally will be allowed and the vehicles taking a right turn will be allowed by opening the ‘U’ turn in front of Amar Jyothi Petrol pump, according to a press note.

