Hyderabad traffic police crack down on illegal motorcycle silencers, destroy 1,000 units

Additional CP (Traffic) in-charge, Subha Rayudu, said the traffic police are initiating special drive to curb the use of modified or altered silencers that are not only causing noise pollution problems but also endangering the lives of other road users.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 April 2024, 09:57 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police booked 1910 cases against motorists who had installed modified silencers to their motorcycles. The police confiscated around 1,000 silencers and destroyed them by crushing under a road roller.

“Modifications of silencers on motorcycles not only violate traffic regulations but also contribute significantly to environmental degradation. Amplified noise levels pose serious health hazards,” he said.

The official said that as per the amendment of Section 190 (2) of the Motor Vehicle Act, fitting pressure horn and modified silencers on bikes is punishable with fine up to Rs. 10,000 and imprisonment of six months. He said that pressure horn or modified silencers should not produce a sound more than 80 decibels.