Hyd traffic police takes up special drive against minor driving in the city

"Time to keep our children in check and keep a strict watch over their movements for our own good," said Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand post the Narsingi accident that sent shockwaves across the city.

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 04:29 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Following the ghastly car accident involving a youngster that claimed the lives of two women who were out on a morning walk, the police officials advice parents to keep a check on their children and not to hand over vehicles unless or until they are going under proper supervision.

Two women, Anuradha (48) and her daughter Mamatha (25), who were on a morning walk at Narsingi were killed when a youngster Mohd Badaruddin Quadri (19), a resident of Masab Tank, who did not possess a driving license, allegedly rammed his car into them at a high speed early on Tuesday. Two other persons Kavitha and Inthaab Khan suffered injuries.

Quadri, who is a son of businessman, along with his friends was going to a farm house to hold a birthday party. They started from Shantinagar Masab Tank around 5 am and were on way to Moinabad when the incident happened. The police later arrested Quadri, who is pursing BBA first year course, and his friend Abdul Rehman (18), who had given him the car to drive although Quadri did not have a driving license.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner, CV Anand advised, “two precious lives snuffed out by careless, rash driving, underage driver – heart breaking. Time to keep our children in check and keep a strict watch over their movements for our own good.”

VC Sajjanar, Managing Director, TSRTC and former Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, said, “Parents should think twice before handing over the vehicles to their children unless under proper supervision. Due to love and affection, parent’s handover vehicles to their children and such kind of unfortunate incidents occur.”

On Tuesday, three students of an engineering college were killed when a car rammed into them at Ibrahimpatnam. All the three were going on a bike and died on the spot in the accident.

Meanwhile, the traffic police in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda have taken up special campaign against minor driving in the city and suburbs. Special teams of the police are conducting checking at different places including near educational institutions.

D Srinivas, DCP Traffic, Rachakonda, said the special drive will continue for the next few days and focus on minors driving and triple riding violations.