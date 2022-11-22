| Hyderabad Traffic Restrictions At Gachibowli For One Week

Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Gachibowli for one week

Citizens were appealed to co-operate with traffic police in ensuring free flow of traffic.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 09:23 PM, Tue - 22 November 22

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police issued an advisory for a week in view of construction related activity at Sattva Knowledge Capital at Gachibowli.

To facilitate the works, traffic diversion are planned with traffic coming from One West building to Hyatt Hyderabad junction diverted via wave rock junction and traffic from ICICI Bank Junction to One West building service road diverted via Hyatt Hyderabad junction.

The traffic police appealed to the public to take diversion to avoid congestion on the mentioned stretches and co-operate with traffic police in ensuring free flow of traffic.