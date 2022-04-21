Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in Old City on Friday

Published Date - 12:05 PM, Thu - 21 April 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory in view of a procession on the occasion of the death anniversary of Hazrath Ali on Friday in the old city.

The procession will be taken out from Charminar and proceed towards Masjid E Imamia near Kali Kabar via Charkaman – Gulzar House – Pather Gatti and Madina towards the Darushifa Grounds – S.J Rotary – Abid Ali Khan eye Hospital – Masjid e Imamia right.

En route in between Charminar and the Kali Khabar MGBS exit gate, traffic will be diverted from 2 pm to 8 pm.

When the procession is at Charminar, the traffic coming from Etabar Chowk will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and will be diverted at Irani Galli i.e Arman café towards Kotla Alijha / Hafiz Danka Mosque.

Mitti Ka Sheer/ Gulzar House.

When the procession is at Charminar the traffic coming from Ghansi Bazaar and Mitti ke Sher will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and will be diverted from Sher E Batil Kaman, towards Ghansi Bazaar and Mitti ke Sher.

When the procession enters Chattabazar, traffic will not allowed from by-lanes towards Chattabazaar till the procession reaches the APAT junction, Purani Haveli.

When the procession reaches Lakkad Kote bylane and proceeds towards Salama School, traffic coming from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards the APAT and will be diverted at Ganga Nagar Nala towards Purani Haveli, Chattabazaar, Mandi Mir Alam and Princess Dureshawar Hospital lane.

When the procession reaches Darulshifa ground, the traffic coming from Chaderghat will not be allowed towards SJ Rotary and will be diverted from Chaderghat rotary towards Chaderghat junction till the procession enters the Arch of Masjid E Imamia near Kali Khabar.

When the procession reaches SJ Rotary, traffic coming from Afzalgunj/CBS will not be allowed towards SJ Bridge and will be diverted to CBS/Afzalgunj.

These restrictions apply to all type of vehicular traffic including TSRTC and APSRTC buses, private buses and other vehicles.

