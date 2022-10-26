Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in view of Sadar Utsav Mela on Thursday, Friday

Hyderabad: In view of the Sadar Utsav Mela which will be celebrated at YMCA, Narayanaguda, from 7 pm on Thursday to 3 pm on Friday, certain traffic restrictions have been placed by the traffic police.
The traffic diversions are:
*Kachiguda X Roads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda.
* Vittalwadi X Roads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda.
*Ramkoti X Roads, Bhavans’ New Science College, King Koti Road.
* Barkatpura, Reddy College.
* Old Barkatpura Post Office.
* Crown Café, Baghlingampally.
*Barkatpura Chaman towards YMCA, Narayanaguda.
*Brilliant Grammar School (Near Narayanaguda flyover) towards Reddy College.
RTC Buses Diversion:
RTC Buses coming from Secunderabad towards Koti and vice-versa should avoid road from YMCA Circle and Narayanaguda X Roads and take route from Kachiguda X Roads, Barkatpura, Bagh Lingampally, VST and RTC X Road.
Parking:
Those coming for Sadar Mela were requested to park their vehicles at Shanti Theatre, Reddy College, Melkote Park, and Deepak Theatre.
The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to avoid Kachiguda X Roads, Narayanaguda X roads, YMCA circle, RBVRR circle (Reddy College), Vittalwadi circle and take alternate routes to reach their destination and cooperate.