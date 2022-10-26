Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions in view of Sadar Utsav Mela on Thursday, Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:31 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Representational image

Hyderabad: In view of the Sadar Utsav Mela which will be celebrated at YMCA, Narayanaguda, from 7 pm on Thursday to 3 pm on Friday, certain traffic restrictions have been placed by the traffic police.

The traffic diversions are:

*Kachiguda X Roads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda.

* Vittalwadi X Roads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda.

*Ramkoti X Roads, Bhavans’ New Science College, King Koti Road.

* Barkatpura, Reddy College.

* Old Barkatpura Post Office.

* Crown Café, Baghlingampally.

*Barkatpura Chaman towards YMCA, Narayanaguda.

*Brilliant Grammar School (Near Narayanaguda flyover) towards Reddy College.

RTC Buses Diversion:

RTC Buses coming from Secunderabad towards Koti and vice-versa should avoid road from YMCA Circle and Narayanaguda X Roads and take route from Kachiguda X Roads, Barkatpura, Bagh Lingampally, VST and RTC X Road.

Parking:

Those coming for Sadar Mela were requested to park their vehicles at Shanti Theatre, Reddy College, Melkote Park, and Deepak Theatre.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to avoid Kachiguda X Roads, Narayanaguda X roads, YMCA circle, RBVRR circle (Reddy College), Vittalwadi circle and take alternate routes to reach their destination and cooperate.