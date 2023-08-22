CV Anand pays tribute to Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy

The City Police Commissioner garlanded his statue on the occasion of his 154th birth anniversary celebrations at YMCA cross roads, Narayanaguda on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: City Police Commissioner CV Anand garlanded the statue of Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy on the occasion of the latter’s 154th birth anniversary celebrations at YMCA cross roads, Narayanaguda on Tuesday.

The Commissioner, who attended the celebrations organised by Raja Bahadur Venkat Ramreddy Educational Society, hailed the pioneering contributions made by Raja Bahadur Venkata Ram Reddy, who served as the 14th Kotwal during the Nizam era.

“He took charge as Kotwal in 1920 and in his 14 years of service, handled both civic and policing works. His legacy reverberates through decades as the architect behind the City Police Act 1938, showcasing his foresight,” Anand said.

The society members, city police officers and others were present.