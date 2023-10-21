Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions on Sunday in view of Saddula Bathukamma

Hyderabad Traffic Police announced traffic restrictions for Sunday in several places of the city in view of Saddula Bathukamma.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:45 PM, Sat - 21 October 23

Traffic Restrictions for Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: In view of the Saddula Bathukamma festival, traffic will be restricted from 2 PM to 11 PM on Sunday on the Upper Tankbund, Hyderabad Traffic Police announced here on Saturday.

Traffic restrictions are as follows:

1. General traffic coming from Telugu Thalli Fly Over and Karbala Maidan towards Tankbund will not be allowed from from 2 PM to 11 PM.

2. Vehicles coming from Ekbal Minar will be diverted towards Telugu Talli Fly Over-KAttamaisamma – DBR – Indira Park – Gandhi Nagar – RTC Cross roads.

3. Traffic from VV Statue towards NTR Marg will be diverted at Indira Gandhi statue (Necklace rotary) towards Prasad’s IMAX and Mint lane.

4. Vehicles from Nallagutta wll not be allowed towards Buddha Bhavan Fly Over. These vehicles will be diverted from Nallagutta Cross Roads towards Ranigunj and Necklace Road.

5. Traffic coming from Liberty towards upper tank bund will be diverted at Ambedkar Statue towards Iqbal minar ‘U’ turn via Telugu Thalli junction on to the Telugu Thalli Flyover.

6. Traffic coming from Secunderabad towards upper Tank Bund will be diverted at Karbala MAidan towards Bible House- Jabbar Complex-Kawadiguda – Lower Tank Bund – Kattamaisamma and Telugu Thalli Fluyover.

7. Vehicles coming from Musheerabad towards Tankbund will be diverted at Kavadiguda Cross Roads , Children’s Park 0 Upper Tank Bunda will not be allowed and diverted at DBR Mills towards Lower Tank Bund – Kattamaisamma.

Restrictions for RTC busses

1. All inter-district RTC busses coming from Secunderabad towards MGBS will be diverted from Sweekar-Upkar junction towards YWCA-Sangeeth – Mettuguda-Tarnaka0 Nallakunta- Fever hospital cross road — Barkatpura- Tourist Hotel – Nimboli Adda0 Chaderghat – Rangmahgal and MGBS from 02pm to 11pm pm

2. City busses com eill be diverted at Larbala Maidan towards Bible house – Jabbar Comples – Kawadiguda cross road – Lower Tank bund – Kattamaisamma and on the Telugu Thalli Flyover from 2Pm to 11 Pm.

For the convenience of Bathukamma festival visitors, parking spaces have been arranged in the vicinity of Snow World, NTR Stadium, and Meekosam parking space near NTR Gardens.