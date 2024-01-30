| Traffic Restrictions Near Lb Stadium For Staff Nurse Recruitment Programme On Jan 31

Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to take alternate routes and co-operate.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 January 2024, 09:55 PM

Hyderabad: In view of the Staff Nurse Recruitment Programme at LB Stadium on January 31, certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings between 12 noon to 7pm on the day.

Traffic congestion points:

*AR Petrol Pump junction (Public Garden) towards BJR Statue – Nampally.

* Basheerbagh towards AR Petrol Pump – SBH – Abid Road – Nampally station road.

*Sujatha School lane towards Khan Lateef Khan building.

*Punjagutta -VV Statue – Rajiv Gandhi Statue (Monappa) – Nirankari – Saifabad old PS – Lakdi-ka-pul – Iqbal Minar – Ravindra Bharathi – Hyderabad Traffic Police junction – Basheerbagh – BJR Statue Circle – SBI Gunfoundry – Abid Road Circle – Nampally – KLK Building –Liberty – Himayathnagar – State Assembly – MJ Market and Hyderguda.

RTC buses plying from Ravindra Bharathi towards BJR Statue should avoid LB Stadium main gate side i.e. in front of Khan Lateef Khan building and take diversion at A.R. petrol pump (Public Garden) towards Nampally.

Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to take alternate routes and co-operate. Any inconvenience in commuting, please contact Hyderabad Traffic Police helpline – 9010203626 for assistance.