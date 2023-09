Hyderabad: Trains cancelled, diverted due to Rourkela Station upgradation work

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:57 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Hyderabad: Due to non-Interlocking works in connection with 3rd line at Rourkela station of Chakradharpur division, some trains have been cancelled or diverted.

The cancelled trains are Train No. 17005 Hyderabad – Raxaul on October 12, Train No. 17006 Raxaul – Hyderabad on October 15, Train No. 17007 Secunderabad – Darbhanga on October 14, Train No. 17008 Darbhanga – Secunderabad on October 17, Train No. 12767 H.S.Nanded – Santragachi on October 2, Train No. 12768 Santragachi – H.S.Nanded on October 4, Train No. 12835 Hatia – SMVT Bengaluru on October 1.

Diversion: Meawhile, Train No. 12889 Tatanagar – SMVT Bengaluru on October 13 will be diverted via Rajkharsawan, Dangoposi, Jaroli, Nayagarh, Cuttack.