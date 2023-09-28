Vizag-Sec’bad special train extended

East Coast Railway has decided to extend the services of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, and Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam weekly special trains.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:07 PM, Thu - 28 September 23

Visakhapatnam: East Coast Railway has decided to extend the services of Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, and Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam weekly special trains.

Extension as detailed below:

The train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam- Secunderabad weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Wednesdays at 19.00hrs from October 4 to November 29 to reach Secunderabad on the next day at 09.05hrs. In the return direction the train No.08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Secunderabad on Thursdays at 19.40hrs from Oct. 5 to Nov. 30 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 09.15hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivda, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalle, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2 .

Similarly, train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from Oct. 2 to Nov. 27 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs. In the return direction the train No. 08584 Tirupati– Visakhapatnam weekly special will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesdays from Oct. 3 to Nov. 28 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-5, Sleeper Class-9, General Second Class-4, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-1, Generator Motor car-1 LHB Coaches.