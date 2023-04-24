Hyderabad: Trans person, driver held over child murder

Sanathnagar police on Sunday announced the arrest of two persons in the murder of an eight-year-old boy

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Sanathnagar police on Sunday announced the arrest of two persons in the murder of an eight-year-old boy that was reported at Allauddin Koti on Thursday.

A financial issue between the alleged offenders and the victim’s father was the motive behind the murder, police said.

The arrested suspects include Imran Khan alias Fiza Khan (30), a transgender person from the same neighbourhood and Mohd Rafiq (23), an auto-rickshaw driver.

Police said that on Thursday, Fiza Khan had an argument with the child’s father over money. Later, the suspect killed the child by strangulation and with the help of Rafiq, stuffed the body in a bucket and then in a bag and disposed it in the nala at Moosapet.

The Sanathnagar police had formed special teams who quickly examined the CCTV footage at several locations in and around Allauddin Koti. In the CCTV footage, the police found the body being taken to be dumped in the nala.

The police took the suspect into custody and as the news of the development spread, angry local residents charged at Imran’s house in the locality and damaged it.

Officials said that though the child’s family and locals alleged that the boy was killed as part of human sacrifice, the police said there was no evidence of such rituals.

A police picket was set up in the area to avoid any untoward incident.