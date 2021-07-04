Hyderabad: Triple riding proves fatal for trio

The victims were identified as Shaik Qamaruddin (35), Syed Jameel (22) and Syed Bablu (27), all staying at Langar Houz and natives of Nanded in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Three persons riding on a scooter were run over by a truck at Mailardevpally on Saturday night.

The victims were identified as Shaik Qamaruddin (35), Syed Jameel (22) and Syed Bablu (27), all staying at Langar Houz and natives of Nanded in Maharashtra.

According to police, the trio was heading from Chandrayangutta towards Aramgarh junction. When they reached the stretch near the Mailardevpally police station, Qamaruddin, who was riding the scooter and had a prosthetic hand, lost control of the vehicle, following which all three of them fell on the road.

“Qamaruddin had a prosthetic left hand, yet he was driving the scooter and two persons were riding pillion. He lost control over the vehicle and fell on the road. They were run over by a cement container coming from behind,” said N Prakash Reddy, DCP Shamshabad.

The police shifted the bodies to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for postmortem. The police who verified the footage recorded by the closed-circuit cameras found that the trio had come in the wrong direction before crossing the road at a junction. “They were going on the lane meant for heavy vehicles and were without helmets,” said the DCP.

The police are verifying if Qamaruddin has a valid driving licence.

