Hyderabad cops crack down: 31 nabbed with 713 phones, auto rickshaw and scooter

The city police launched a major operation against the mobile phone thieves and those buying stolen mobiles after the murder a trader at the hands of two thieves at Langer Houz early this month.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 26 May 2024, 04:25 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police arrested 31 persons including mobile phone thieves and receivers of stolen property on Sunday. The police recovered 713 cell phones, an auto rickshaw, a scooter, two computers and a laptop.

The city police launched a major operation against the mobile phone thieves and those buying stolen mobiles after the murder a trader at the hands of two thieves at Langer Houz early this month.

During the operation the police caught 15 thieves and 16 people who are regularly purchasing stolen phones. The phones are of different brands like Apple iPhone, Samsung, Vivo, Redmi, Realme, Oneplus and Oppo.

The receivers of stolen property paid advance money to the snatchers to encourage them to snatch mobile phones and give it to them. A set of technicians helped the receivers in tampering with the IMEI number on gadgets.

“The mobile phones were sold to one Sudan national Mohammed Musa Hassan Gamaralanbia who sent it to his native place,” said DCP Task Force, S Rashmi Perumal adding the phones were sold in African countries.