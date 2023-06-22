Hyderabad: Truck driver held for stealing 210 cans of edible oil

Hyderabad: The Bahadurpura police on Thursday arrested a truck driver who allegedly stolen 210 cans of edible oil.

Tummu Sai Nanda Kishore alias Satyanarayana (36) of Old Malakpet loaded a consignment of 1100 cans of edible oil from a company at Puranapul, Bahadurpura in his truck.

However, on the way to Nellore where the consignment was to be delivered, Kishore took away 210 cans of the edible oil, Bahadurpura Inspector A Sudhakar said.

On a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested Kishore. The police recovered 210 cans and seized the lorry.